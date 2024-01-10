Mirza Fakhrul denied bail, shown arrested in 9 cases

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was not granted bail in the case filed on the allegation of vandalising the residence of the chief justice. The High Court rejected the ruling on his bail in this case.

A High Court bench of justice Md Selim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin rendered the verdict after hearing the rule on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was shown arrested in 9 separate cases filed with the Paltan and Ramna police stations. The hearing on the bail pleas of these cases will be held in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court of Dhaka Wednesday.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate of the CMM court Md Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the order on Tuesday at noon. Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul was taken to the court custody from the jail at around 12:00 pm and was produced before the court after 1:00 pm.