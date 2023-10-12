BNP leaders being arrested in fictitious, old ‘sabotage’ and new cases

The list of BNP activists and leaders punished under fictitious cases is gradually growing while at the same time, the drives to arrest the party leaders under old 'sabotage' cases are also on.
BNP central publicity secretary and former MP Shahid Uddin Chowdhury is the latest victim.
He was arrested from his home by the members of Dhanmondi police station in the early hours of Wednesday in a ‘sabotage’ case.
Besides, new cases are being filed against the BNP activists. In the last five days, a total of 14 cases were lodged against the BNP leaders and activists in Jashore, Kushtia, Siddhirganj of Narayanganj and Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram.
According to Prothom Alo correspondents in these areas, some 323 active BNP leaders and activists have been accused in these cases.
Of them, some 11 cases were lodged against the leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat Islami in Jashore alone. The police have arrested some 77 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat Islami in these cases. The BNP has termed these as fictitious cases.
The BNP leaders say that the incidents of BNP leaders getting convicted in old ‘sabotage’ cases are rising as the national election approaches. In the last six months, as many as 96 leaders and activists, including standing committee members, vice-chairmen and members of the advisory council, have been sentenced to different terms.
Many BNP leaders are in discussions within the party and in their respective areas as probable MP candidates of the BNP, if the party takes part in the elections. Mainly these probable BNP candidates and key organisers of the party are being targeted.
Speaking to the newspersons following the arrest of BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury on Wednesday, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) detective branch Harunur Rahshid said, “It is the duty of the law enforcement agencies to arrest somebody, if the person is convicted in a case or has arrest warrant against him or her. No matter how big the leaders are, we are not exempting anyone in this case.”
Condemnation over arrest breaking the door
Shahid Uddin Chowdhury was elected a member of the parliament from the Lakshmipur-3 constituency twice. He is also a probable candidate of the BNP in the upcoming election. The police arrested him from breaking the door of his house in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was shown arrested in a sabotage case filed with the Dhanmondi police station four months ago.
Later, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka granted a four-day remand of him. However, during the hearing on the remand plea, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury alleged that he was subjected to brutal torture in police custody after his arrest. At one point of describing the ordeal, the BNP leader got emotional and could not hold his tears.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir strongly condemned the arrest of Shahid Uddin Chowdhury in such a manner while addressing a press conference later. He said, “The police entered in the same way robbers break into a house. It proves that the government is moving towards holding another one-sided election once again. They have started detaining our probable candidates. Many of them are getting convicted in fictitious cases as well.”
Within two to three days before the arrest of Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, some 24 BNP leaders were sentenced to various terms in old cases. Some 15 persons, including BNP vice-chairman Md Shahjahan and central BNP leader Habibur Rahman Habib, were sentenced to four years in prison by a court on 9 October. Of the convicts, 14 are BNP leaders and activists and one is the secretary general of Jatiya Party (Kazi Jafar). They were convicted in a case filed on the allegations of setting fire to buses in the capital’s Bhatara area eight years ago.
On 8 October, the CMM court of Dhaka sentenced 10, including Chhatra Dal’s joint general secretary Rezwanul Haque, to years in prison in a case filed 11 years ago.
Before that, BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud was sentenced to 9 years in prison and BNP advisory council member and her wife to 13 years in prison in separate cases. Amanullah Aman is in prison now in this case and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud is abroad.
Earlier on 7 August, some 21 persons, including Jubo Dal organising secretary Ishak Ali Sarker, were sentenced to two years in prison in a case filed 10 years ago.
Former BNP MP Habibul Islam Habib and three others were sentenced to life in prison and 44 others were sentenced to 7 years in jail in two separate cases filed on the allegation of carrying out attack on the convoy of the then opposition leader and present prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that a special branch has been opened for the speedy trial of these ‘fictitious’ cases.
Addressing a press conference yesterday, the BNP secretary general alleged, “A special branch has been opened in the law ministry. Their task is to make a list of the fictitious cases against BNP leaders and activists and order the court to ensure speedy trial of these cases.”
However, law minister Anisul Huq refuted the claim of Mirza Fakhrul. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone last night that he expected the BNP secretary general to make remarks based on specific information.
He further said, “The law ministry formed a cell some 10 years ago to coordinate with the government law officials to reduce caseloads. That cell is still the only special cell of the law ministry. There is no special cell regarding the cases against the political leaders.”
However, the BNP leaders denied accepting the statement of the law minister.