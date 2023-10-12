BNP leaders being arrested in fictitious, old ‘sabotage’ and new cases

The list of BNP activists and leaders punished under fictitious cases is gradually growing while at the same time, the drives to arrest the party leaders under old 'sabotage' cases are also on.

BNP central publicity secretary and former MP Shahid Uddin Chowdhury is the latest victim.

He was arrested from his home by the members of Dhanmondi police station in the early hours of Wednesday in a ‘sabotage’ case.

Besides, new cases are being filed against the BNP activists. In the last five days, a total of 14 cases were lodged against the BNP leaders and activists in Jashore, Kushtia, Siddhirganj of Narayanganj and Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram.

According to Prothom Alo correspondents in these areas, some 323 active BNP leaders and activists have been accused in these cases.

Of them, some 11 cases were lodged against the leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat Islami in Jashore alone. The police have arrested some 77 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat Islami in these cases. The BNP has termed these as fictitious cases.