Do we want to break cage of inequality at all?

When we talk about inequality in Bangladesh, we usually mean differences in income, opportunity, or social status. But the deepest and most silent form of inequality lies hidden in our thoughts, culture, and day to day behaviour, and that can be called inherent or psychological inequality.

A written examination for job candidates had been held. Only five out of nearly 100 candidates were called for the interview, one of whom was a woman. She topped the written test and was the most qualified academically.

All but me were woman on the interview board, and almost all of them had been mentored by the late Kamla Bhasin, the subcontinent’s renowned gender expert. To my surprise, I noticed that the woman candidate was being asked questions that none of the four male candidates had faced.

Instead of asking questions to assess the female candidate’s professional competence, the board members were competing to ask about her family responsibilities. She was questioned about her marriage plans, whether she intended to have a child during her first year of marriage, and even about her parents living in a district town—would they want to come and live with her in Dhaka? If her future husband had a transferable job, would she be able to handle the hassle of this position? Such incidents are not rare—they happen repeatedly.