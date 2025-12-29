Where does India's alleged 'cross-border repression' end?

In political science, there is a concept known as “transnational repression.” The term refers to states carrying out subversive operations beyond their own borders, inside other countries. Before the global collapse of socialism in the 1990s, this concept was commonly used to describe cross-border intelligence operations by agencies such as the CIA, KGB, MI6, and Mossad to pressure governments abroad that held opposing views. The objective was to exert political pressure on another country.

There are countless fictional portrayals of such activities in spy films, thrillers, games, and novels. In reality, incidents of transnational repression almost never occurred at the level of ordinary civilians. Subversive operations were not directed against common citizens or minor political dissidents. Instead, they took place at the level of spy-versus-spy confrontations, spies versus ruling elites, or against arms manufacturers, arms dealers, their intermediaries, and market power brokers. Double agents or defectors who passed their own country’s intelligence to foreign powers were also among the targets.

Over the past three decades, such assassinations had gradually declined to almost zero, with only two cases remaining prominent in public discourse. One was the 2006 killing of Russian citizen Alexander Litvinenko in London, and the other was the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Notably, both killings were carried out as part of high-level intelligence operations. No democratic country engages in the assassination of ordinary foreign citizens or political dissidents abroad simply because they oppose that country’s policies while living in exile.