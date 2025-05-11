Ceasefire: Has Modi’s ‘operation Sindoor’ backfired?

The conflict between India and Pakistan is not a new phenomenon. Since 1948, the two nations have intermittently engaged in wars and skirmishes, often initiated by one side or the other, leading to cycles of attack and counterattack. These confrontations typically last for a few days and conclude either through mutual efforts or others’ mediation. The most significant of these was the 1965 war, which lasted 17 days. Although the major battles have ended, the underlying tensions and disputes, particularly over Kashmir, have continued for decades.

Regardless of how these wars begin, the outcomes often follow a predictable pattern. Azad Kashmir remains under the control of Pakistan; Indian-administered Kashmir stays under India’s control; and numerous civilians on both sides lose their lives. Indian generals are honoured with awards like the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra. Pakistani generals receive the “Nishan-e-Haider” and “Nishan-e-Imtiaz”. The suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resume. Everything is alright again.

The question is, why did the war break out at all?

Why do wars take place in other parts of the world? In the Ukraine conflict, Russia aims to annex regions with ethnic Russian populations. Israel wages war to seize Palestinian land because it needs more territory to settle Jews arriving from various countries in their so-called “promised homeland”, Israel.

However, the India-Pakistan conflict does not revolve around territorial conquest. The recent escalation, dubbed “Operation Sindoor” by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, is more about asserting “Hindu pride” than territorial gains.