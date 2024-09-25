Anura Kumara Dissanayeke: A political outlier entrusted to lead Sri Lanka

Beyond political expediency resorted to by these major political forces, the general masses have also been fade up with failed rural economy and struggling agriculture, continued economic mismanagement and corruption under successive governments. They perhaps wanted to give NPP a chance as the third force in Sri Lankan politics in the aftermath of deep economic crises that saw unprecedented protests in 2022, popularly known as Aragayala (people’s struggle). Buddhist and racial chauvinism lost their usual appeal during this people’s movement. The general masses found the NPP’s pronouncements closer to the spirit of the Aragayala.

The movement of 2022 dispatched the Rajapaksa clan, and painted Ranil Wickremesinghe as their protector and as a symbol of the unjust, exploitative elitist system. President Ranil certainly had the hard task of implementing a slew of austerity measures that increased cost of living and affected people’s wellbeing. Poor people and the middle class have been bearing the major brunt of the economic policies and measures that Ranil pursued at the advice of the International Monetary Fund. Hence, issues of the poor, rural areas and agriculture, and the middle class assumed huge significance at the electoral campaign, signalling a departure from past tradition of prioritising urban areas and issues of the traders-industrialists, rich and the elite.