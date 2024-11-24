Why is BNP so hard-pressed for the election?

If Awami League's blind supporters cast their votes, they will certainly not vote for BNP. If they vote for any other party opposed to BNP, then the election equation may turn around. So naturally BNP will want Awami League to contest in the election and that no other party clinches those votes. Perhaps that's the calculation that BNP is making.

If the election is held soon, then BNP stands to gain in the prevailing political vacuum. The later the election is held, the more slippery will it be for BNP. The signs are already visible. Awami League may not be there now, but the misdeeds that it would carry out remain in place. And many of those misdeeds are being carried out by BNP men.

The media reports that many BNP men at the local level are being arrested for extortion, forceful occupation and other misdeeds. Recently a member of BNP’s central committee was arrested on charges of murder. BNP has expelled him. There is no dearth of people to carry out misdeeds in Bangladesh. They do not belong to any one party, but are sheltered and condoned by various parties. Awami League would say infiltrators are responsible for such deeds. They would say this in order to shrug of liability. BNP may do the same. But people do not believe this.

Mugging, extortion and killing continue. This trend will increase. Along with that, BNP’s popularity will begin to gradually wane. BNP fears that the later the election is held, the political arena will grow more adverse for them.