Awami League’s politics rings hollow

In the meantime, Sheikh Hasina who fled to India is saying all sorts of things. Hasina’s spokesperson is her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy. No other leader of her party is visible. This proves that Awami League is completely a one-family party. But the party also had a lot of slavish loyalists. A group of opportunist cronies was formed over the years. These people sold their souls to Awami League in exchange of posts, jobs, plots of land or bank loans. It is only natural that the intellectuals, journalists, university teachers, bureaucrats, police and persons in the administration, of the Awami League camp, will not try to muddy the waters.

The reaction to Awami League’s announcement of a gathering was that on 10 November all anti-Awami League forces including BNP, Students against Discrimination and others, took to the streets. They paid attention t the matter. But I feel they over reacted. Awami League’s announcement proved to be a damp squib. We did see a few being beaten up. We have no idea what they were doing there.

Some India media had headlines reading, “Yunus’ men assault Trump supporters.” Since after 5 August, some news media in India have been continuously reporting in favour of Sheikh Hasina and against the Yunus government. Much of this is misinformation. There is a consensus about India’s left, right and centre political parties about keeping Bangladesh in control. India’s political forces want Bangladesh to remain subservient to them. Hasina had been fulfilling this for the past 15 years. She had no love for the country, only love for power. She gave India whatever they wanted. In fact, she even gave them what they hadn’t asked for. Sheikh Hasina’s children live abroad. She used Bangladesh to wield her power and for her underlings to loot and plunder.