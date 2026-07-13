Why is the China–Myanmar–Bangladesh corridor important?

The recent visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to China was not just a routine bilateral visit; it is being considered a significant event in the changing geopolitical realities of South Asia.

During this visit, held from 22 to 24 June, extensive discussions were held between the two countries on trade, investment, infrastructure, industrialisation, and economic cooperation, resulting in the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). However, the most noteworthy aspect of the visit was the meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In recent times, military tensions between India and Pakistan, conflicts in the Middle East, the Iran-Israel crisis, and uncertainties surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have added new dimensions to the international trade and security situation.

At the same time, the strategic rivalry between the United States and China and questions of power balance in the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal have become more critical. In this broader context, the new dimension of Bangladesh's relationship with China has naturally become a focal point of regional interest.