How was the 12th parliament election

A good or proper election means an election in which the opinions of the people are properly reflected. That is possible when the election becomes free, fair and participatory. If there is a deviation of any of these, the election cannot be considered as a good one or proper reflection of public opinion and this election does not get acceptance at home and or abroad. The constitution and the law can give legitimacy to any kind of election. However, this cannot always ensure that a good election has been held.

What do we understand about a participatory election? The participation of all types of political parties is important here. The current government claims that the participation of a big portion of the people is a participatory election, there is no need the participation of all political parties. The people generally don't feel encouraged to exercise their franchise unless there are opportunities to choose from a sufficient number of alternative candidates fielded by different political parties.

Was the election participatory or not? The election commission has said the presence of voters on an average is 42 per cent. However, our candidates-supporters and most of the voters think this estimation is exaggeration. If the estimation is considered correct, an large number of voters was out of the voting process.