Bangladesh's cyber security challenge: Do we know what is exposed?

Think of a house. The owner knows the front door and locks it every night. But what about the back gate, the old window in the storeroom, the side door nobody has used for years? An attacker only needs one of them.

An attack surface is the same idea for computer systems. It is everything that can be seen or reached from the internet: a public website, a remote-access service, a mail server, a cloud application, or an old system that nobody uses much anymore but is still switched on.

Attack surface mapping means finding all of these and building an honest picture of what an outsider can see. That includes domain names, IP addresses, open services and the software they run.

Being visible does not mean being unsafe. An exposed system is not necessarily weak, and not every weakness gets used by an attacker. The value of mapping is that it gives the security team a better place to start.

It matters because things keep changing. New applications go live, cloud services are added, systems are moved and old ones stay longer than planned. In a big organisation, what is visible from outside can change faster than the internal list of assets.