Will women disappear from politics?

Politics teaches how to lead movements to realise demands. A woman on the political stage becomes, in the eyes of other women, an abstract symbol of the struggle for rights, someone who gives courage to thousands. And that is precisely what men fear. To them, it is natural for women to remain at home, raise children, and manage household affairs. Why, then, should women step out into the world or raise their voices for rights?

It is not merely women’s power that men fear; rather, they fear the social change that women’s leadership implies, a redistribution of the power structures monopolised by men. As a result, authoritarian men who have long enjoyed the taste of power are shaken, and to protect their own interests they declare an all-out war against women. Men know very well that the surest way to block women’s progress is to attack their bodies and character. So they strike again and again at the point where their victory is assured.

By attacking a woman’s body or her moral integrity, they attack her honour and dignity. And a woman is naturally most fearful about her dignity and respect. Very few women have the courage to compromise their self-respect and still move forward. This makes patriarchy’s weapon almost infallible. Women are gradually branded as unfit for politics, lose their acceptability, and eventually step down from the political stage of their own accord. The result is male victory and complete control over the political field.