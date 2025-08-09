It's like haggling in a fish market over how many seats women will get in parliament: Samina Lutfa

Regarding the delay in responding, the professor said, “When the commission meetings were taking place, we would actually have had to go there and stage a sit-in to protest. Only then would they have been forced to listen to us. But we did not do that.”

The professor emphasised that women students who have risen through this unprecedented uprising must also come forward. She said those who will contest elections must step up for their own rightful place. It must be made clear that women’s issues should not be taken for granted.

Commenting on the Consensus Commission, Samina Lutfa said there was no discussion about the women’s mission report and its proposals. She said, “The government assigned the Women’s Commission to do this work, and they have done it. Afterwards, during the time of the severe attacks on them, the government remained completely silent, proving that in reality, they are not with women. They are aligned with those who want to restrict women’s movement and halt their progress.”