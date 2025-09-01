Is BNP prepared for a new Bangladesh?

After Khaleda Zia's health deteriorated, the party is now under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. His greatest achievement has been keeping the party united despite such relentless repression, and maintaining it as a liberal democratic party. Through the 31-point declaration, it was essentially BNP that first announced the need for reform in the country.

If one were to list the BNP’s achievements as a party, it would fill volumes. But does that mean there is no criticism? Of course there is. No political party in Bangladesh can be above criticism. Examples include the Magura by-election, the 2008 decision to extend judges’ retirement age, or appointing Jamaat leaders as ministers.

The corruption allegations against Tarique Rahman are political in nature. Neither the caretaker government nor Sheikh Hasina’s regime could legally prove any of those allegations. If they cannot be proven, then Tarique Rahman has the right to seek compensation in court. After all, very few politicians in this country have endured the kind of physical torture he has.

At present, there are many questions about Tarique Rahman’s return to Bangladesh. Some raise concerns about security, but can political leaders afford to be afraid, especially one who is expected to lead the country? His father used to walk freely among the people, at a time when the security situation was even worse.

One of the two biggest problems facing the BNP today is its unruly grassroots. In many constituencies there are more than two aspirants for nomination. People suffer from these internal conflicts. The party has expelled more than three thousand members, yet the problem persists. Many believe this can only be resolved if Tarique Rahman returns and assumes direct responsibility. But is discipline not also the responsibility of the government? Out of those three thousand expelled, we could not determine how many were actually arrested.