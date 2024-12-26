Rule of law in Bangladesh: Challenges and the way forward

This year has proven to be a significant turning point in the history of Bangladesh. It is marked by a seismic shift in the political order due to the fall of the Awami League government after 15 years, following a mass uprising and the installation of an interim government led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus. It has rekindled people’s hope for a Bangladesh where discrimination is a relic of the past, and every individual is afforded equal rights and opportunities. It has also revived the dream of a future where justice and fairness are not just ideals but lived realities, ensuring that all voices, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or social standing, are heard and valued.

However, the realisation of this dream is contingent upon establishing the rule of law in the country. At its core, the rule of law is the idea that no one is above the law, everyone is equal before the law, and all are entitled to equal protection under it. It provides a foundation for justice, equality, and accountability within a country, ensuring that both individuals and institutions are governed by the law and held accountable for any violations. The World Justice Project (WJP) defines the rule of law as “a durable system of laws, institutions, norms, and community commitment that delivers four universal principles: accountability, just law, open government, and accessible and impartial justice.” WJP has also identified nine factors for assessing the state of rule of law in a country. These are as follows: (i) Constraints on Government powers, (ii) Absence of corruption, (iii) Open government, (iv) Fundamental rights, (v) Order and security, (vi) Regulatory enforcement, (vii) Civil justice, (viii) Criminal justice, (ix) Informal justice.