Awkward moments at the Book Fair

While passing another stall, I saw many new faces, some of them new poets, emerging fiction writers and so on. I halted and started checking some of the books. A salesperson said, this one has really good poems, ma'am, please check. I turned the page and found out it was fiction, a thriller maybe. I asked, “Really, which one did you like the most?” Again, that blank face! I felt bad for the poor boy and instantly scolded myself for being so mean. Before I could make amends, I looked at his face and I knew he was cursing my forefathers in his head!

After being rather rude to many others, I was finally leaving the ground. I was parched and looking for hawkers selling mineral water. Then I encountered a little scuffle between a man and a couple. Jars of drinking water by WASA have been installed in the fair for visitors as hawkers are barred inside. There was a plastic mug tied with a string lest it be stolen. A man filled a bottle, kept it by the tank. Meanwhile the couple came and the woman started drinking from the bottle thinking the bottle was also provided by the authorities. The owner of the bottle came running and started shouting. Such an awkward moment for the water-bottle, the rest were busy fighting with no time for being awkward!

Book fair is not only about selling and buying books, or about publications and writers. It is about stories, stories about humans-some printed, some manifested. The awkward moments are some of those stories come with darker sides, discrepancies and deep-rooted problems we happen to ignore mostly. Above everything, Book Fair means emotion, love for language and emancipation. Let's cherish that!