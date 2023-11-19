Why have small parties gained so much importance?

What is prompting this sudden arrest of the leaders of smaller parties? It is quite an interesting and intriguing matter. I tried to dig a bit deeper into the matter. I spoke to certain persons who have interest in political affairs, keep tabs on the developments and are involved in politics. I live abroad and so this was all over phone. Then again, many are hesitant to speak over phone. Everyone is scared of their conversations being recorded and released on social media by surveillance agencies.

They said that all of a sudden the importance of these smaller parties has shot up. They are receiving phone calls from all over all day. Intelligence agency men are following them. The intelligence agencies are now fully informed about where the leaders of these small parties go, who they talk to over the phone, which leaders they are having tea with, and so on. These leaders attend anti-government programmes every day, but always with the fear of arrest.

The victims say that they are under all sorts of pressure to join the forthcoming election. They get phone calls regularly from all sorts of agencies. They even get invited over for a cup of tea occasionally, have a chat at some café or restaurant. During these chats over a cup of tea, they are both cajoled and threatened to change their stances. There is a degree of sympathy too. Then again, it is not as if there aren’t any dire warnings. It all depends on the circumstances. If anyone does not agree to relent in their stand, they are pitched into all sorts of difficulties and harassment. And those who ignore all pressure and try to remain active in the field, are finally arrested, it is alleged.

Other than pressure and fear tactics, there are temptations too. The small parties do not have much support of their own, but are known by their leaders. However, these leaders have little chance of winning. They are enticed and urged to join the election. They are given promises of all sorts of benefits and facilities. They are even lured with promises of a seat in parliament.