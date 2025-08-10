'Bangladeshi language’ controversy in India, push-in and reactions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her anger after Delhi police referred to the Bengali language as a ‘Bangladeshi language’ in an official letter. She said, “Calling the Bengali language a Bangladeshi language is disgraceful, insulting, anti-national, and unconstitutional. It is an insult to all Bengali-speaking people of India. They cannot use such derogatory language (in the letter) to demean us.”

The letter from Delhi police, in which Bengali was referred to as a Bangladeshi language, was related to the translation of an FIR document in connection with an investigation involving the forced deportation of several Bengali-speaking individuals to Bangladesh.

The letter was addressed to officials at the West Bengal state government's guest house in Delhi, seeking their help with the translation. The letter was dated 29 July. However, Mamata Banerjee had already been protesting for about a month before that against the forced deportation of Indian Bengali-speaking citizens by labeling them as Bangladeshis.

As the state assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam approach, the ruling BJP government in Delhi has begun forcibly pushing out Bengali-speaking Muslim minorities by labeling them as illegal immigrants. As a result, many Indian citizens have been, and continue to be, unjustly displaced and rendered stateless.