What will the basis of India's new relations with Bangladesh be?

Concern regarding the rights of the religious minorities in Bangladesh and India is a deep-rooted problem that exists in the social and political structures of both countries. In both countries the minority communities at various times have faced discrimination, oppression and a shrinking of rights. It is imperative for the state to take measures and have a well-planned policy to end such discrimination. But this problem often becomes the centre of political debate, obfuscating the actual way to a solution and the actual roots are not reached.

The minority communities in both countries want equal rights, security and dignity. They do not want to become tools of any particular political group. With this in mind, particularly in context of the recent political change in Bangladesh, one of the most important responsibilities of the interim government should be to ensure the security of the minorities.

It is imperative to be alert against activities of any groups within the country or outside that may harm communal harmony. Such groups do not only put the country's internal stability at risk, but also have a negative impact on international relations. For example, if communal agitation increases in Bangladesh, this may find reflection in India and in the same manner, India's situation can have an impact on Bangladesh's internal situation.

The fact remains that narrow-minded communal groups create intolerance and divisions in both countries. They are not satisfied with creating problems in their own countries alone, but influence and inspire each other. The governments of both countries must sternly control the activities of such groups and take effective measures to this end.

Maintaining communal harmony is not simply the responsibility of the government. The civil society, the media and religious leaders also have an important role in this process. The leadership of both countries must unitedly take initiative to ensure that the rights and the security of the religious minorities. It is also imperative to build up a humanitarian and tolerant environment or dignity where everyone can live safely with their own identities.

Such a tolerant and inclusive environment is not only conducive for minorities, but is very important for the overall social stability and development of both countries. This is a historical opportunity for both countries to set up an example of religious harmony and respect for human rights by means of mutual cooperation and to build up a future.