What are the ways to rein in inflation?

According to the narrative put forward by government policymakers, this inflation is imported. They place the blame on Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war. The Bangladesh Bank governor echoes them. He says this inflation had not been sparked off locally. This former finance secretary of the government perhaps is speaking from his position, not as the governor of the central bank. Two examples are enough to prove the emptiness of their words. The indicator of foreign dependence of any country's economy is the trade openness ratio. This is easy to calculate. If you divide the sum of the import and export costs by the Gross Domestic Product, you get the trade openness ratio. In Bangladesh, this ratio in 2021 was 27.72 per cent. Comparatively, in the same time period, the global average (160 countries) of this ratio was 89.24 per cent. In neighbouring India, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the trade openness ratio was 45, 53, 44 and 41 per cent respectively. In other words, Bangladesh's economy is the least open. Therefore, the impact of foreign trade should be relatively less in Bangladesh.

In investigating the reasons behind the inflation, a comparison can be drawn up between the prices of certain essential items in Dhaka and neighbouring Kolkata: soybean oil per litre Tk 200 (Rs 115), sugar per kg Tk 135 (Rs 50), eggs per dozen Tk 140 (Rs 100), potatoes per kg Tk 40 (Rs 20), onions per kg Tk 80 (Rs 20), green papaya Tk 80 (Rs20), string beans Tk 80 (Rs 25). Prices of the items in Dhaka are all higher. This may be due to shortage in production, but this does not seem so from the ample supply of the products in the market.

The prices of two sorts of commodities have been given above -- imported and local. In the case of imported items, even if the taka-rupee exchange rate and the import duty is taken into consideration, the prices of these commodities are still higher in Dhaka. The reason behind this is that only four or five business houses import soybean oil and sugar. They have a syndicate through which they set high prices, and the commerce ministry backs them. While these items imported from various countries and sources are marketed under different brand names, the prices are all the same. This is clear indication of a syndicate.