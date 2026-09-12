World changing with BRICS: What Bangladesh should do

The map of power in world politics is never static. States that were once on the periphery of international decision-making may move towards the centre as they gain economic power.

The rise of BRICS should be understood within this larger historical change. It is not just a collaborative framework of emerging economies, but rather a political question concerning the uneven distribution of power, wealth, representation, and decision-making in the current international system.

The name 'BRICS' originates from the initials of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Over time, its scope has expanded significantly.

Currently, BRICS has 11 member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. Additionally, several countries have been granted partnership status.

Hence, BRICS is no longer a limited platform of five countries; it is becoming an important manifestation of the economic and political aspirations of the wider global South.