A Man’s Call to Action for Gender Equality

Evidence suggests that men who adhere to traditional notions of masculinity have difficulty expressing their feelings to their partners, inevitably leading to communication problems and conflict. This is manifested in harrowing violence against women—something that has been experienced by nearly one-third of all women in Bangladesh, perpetrated by none other than their intimate partners. (Violence Against Women Survey, 2015, BBS)

But what about the cost we inflict on ourselves by giving in to the social pressure to prove our manliness through aggression and subjugation of women?

Along with worsened mental and physical health and broader socio-economic losses amounting to billions, perhaps the biggest cost that we men incur is the loss of happiness and meaning.

To illustrate, I draw on a personal anecdote—the birth of my child, which made me realize how we undermine our capacity to acknowledge and express our weaknesses (or even a sense of powerlessness in front of a crying baby), cultivate meaningful relationships, and be healthier and happier by residing in this so-called ‘Man Box.” I found my ‘Ikigai’—reason for being and motivation for living.

Blessed to have worked in the UN, I took the opportunity of my full paternity leave to try and break away from my ‘man box.’ It wasn't just about becoming a father; it was about unlearning and redefining what it meant to be a man, a father, a partner, and a person.

As I began to increasingly partake in household chores and shared child care responsibilities with my partner, I did not find our kitchen, living room, bedrooms, and bathrooms emasculating but rather spaces for sharing, learning, and growing together.

The sleepless nights I spent cradling my baby boy turned into shared lullabies, and diaper changes became our moments of bonding.