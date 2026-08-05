What happens to fugitive dictators?

An inevitable yet unforeseen event occurred two years ago on 5 August 2024—the fall and escape of the autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina. For almost 16 years, the accumulated anger of the oppressed and persecuted people of Bangladesh erupted in a 35-day movement before this.

When the people overcome the fear of an autocrat's oppression, the fall of that ruler becomes inevitable; Bangladesh had reached that point even before 5 August. Therefore, 5 August was just the final episode. Hasina's escape was, in a sense, inevitable. Dictators around the world flee in the face of public outrage. Sheikh Hasina used to boast, "Sheikh Hasina or the Awami League never runs away, has never run away."

It has been two years since Hasina’s escape. Meanwhile, in absentia, she has been sentenced to death in a case for crimes against humanity. Currently, she is in India under asylum. She appears on social media and speaks to foreign journalists. But what might her future hold? Perhaps, the fate of ousted rulers in different countries might provide some insight into what the future may hold for Sheikh Hasina.