India’s anti-dumping duty

Such a decision is unwarranted

Md. Abul Hossain

India has extended the anti-dumping duty on jute exports by another five years. This decision is an outright blow to the country's jute sector. This can damage the sector while many jute mills may also be shut down due to this.

We have been working for long demanding withdrawal of anti-dumping duty. A delegation of the Indian government visited Bangladesh in the middle of last year. We demanded the withdrawal of this duty at the time. Besides, we made several requests to the minister of commerce and the secretary to take action in this regard. They only said, “We are trying, but to no avail”. We wanted to take the matter up with the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The ministry did not allow it. We also went to the Tariff Commission. That didn't help either.

Although India is a friend, this decision to impose duty is tantamount to exploitation. Such a decision is uncalled for. Now the government has to file a case in the WTO, otherwise we have to think of exporting to other countries excluding India.

Besides, to sustain the jute sector amid this exploitation, the government must arrange various facilities including low interest loans for traders. The National Board of Revenue levied tax at source at the rate of 2 per cent. It must be withdrawn. If 40 per cent of the jute products can be marketed within the country, we can protect the sector.

* Md. Abul Hossain is the chairman of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA)

** The piece has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat

