Such a decision is unwarranted

India has extended the anti-dumping duty on jute exports by another five years. This decision is an outright blow to the country's jute sector. This can damage the sector while many jute mills may also be shut down due to this.

We have been working for long demanding withdrawal of anti-dumping duty. A delegation of the Indian government visited Bangladesh in the middle of last year. We demanded the withdrawal of this duty at the time. Besides, we made several requests to the minister of commerce and the secretary to take action in this regard. They only said, “We are trying, but to no avail”. We wanted to take the matter up with the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The ministry did not allow it. We also went to the Tariff Commission. That didn't help either.