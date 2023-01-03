Such a decision is unwarranted

Although India is a friend, this decision to impose duty is tantamount to exploitation. Such a decision is uncalled for. Now the government has to file a case in the WTO, otherwise we have to think of exporting to other countries excluding India.
Besides, to sustain the jute sector amid this exploitation, the government must arrange various facilities including low interest loans for traders. The National Board of Revenue levied tax at source at the rate of 2 per cent. It must be withdrawn. If 40 per cent of the jute products can be marketed within the country, we can protect the sector.
* Md. Abul Hossain is the chairman of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA)
** The piece has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat