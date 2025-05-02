Why does BNP remain silent over the killing of their party men?

And yet the July uprising, among many other things, was a chance to sever ties with the political practices over the past 54 years. This chance did not appear magically overnight. The UN Commission on Human Rights' report concerning the July-August events said this opportunity has arisen at the cost of 1,400 lives many of whom were children and persons under 30 years of age.

Immediately after the uprising we saw political parties in a flurry to claim ownership of the movement, drawing up lists of how many of their party leaders and activists were martyred and so on. But how far have they internalise the spirit of the uprising, how far do they feel the urge to change their ways?

It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to determine whether Zahidul Islam's killing was a political one. The police have arrested a number of persons involved in the incident. But in the eight and a half months that have passed since 5 August, the political killings have not abated. The numbers are alarming, by any consideration. And it is the BNP leaders and activist who are the main victims of such aggression. This killings have been carried out by other political parties, but more so by internal feuds.

According to a report of the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) on 25 April, in the three months of January to March this year, at least 47 persons have been killed in the country in political violence. These include 27 BNP men killed in internal feuds, 5 Awami League men killed in inner feuds, and eight killed in clashes between Awami League and BNP.

Also, 2 died in clashes between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, and one in clashes between Awami League and National Citizen Party (NCP). A local newspaper of Chattogram reported that 10 activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations were killed and at least 350 injured over the past eight months in Chattogram's Raozan, Mirsharai and Anwara.