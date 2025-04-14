Upholding solidarity through Pahela Baishakh

Welcoming the New Year is a cultural and social tradition observed by various communities around the world. These celebrations play a crucial role in shaping their collective identity and highlighting their unique characteristics. For Bangalees, the celebration of the New Year—Pahela Baishakh—is such a tradition.

This celebration is not merely about ushering in a new year. It is also about bidding farewell to the old year and observing certain social customs. Notable among these are Chaitra Sankranti and Haal Khata (a traditional ledger-clearing ceremony). Both in urban and rural areas, organising Baishakhi melas (fairs) have been part of a long-standing heritage. In earlier times, the last day of the year was marked with the preparation of special foods to make the day memorable. Preparations would begin to welcome the New Year.

Pahela Baishakh, as a New Year celebration, has become a universal festival in our society. Despite its widespread nature, the way people from different communities express and perceive this celebration varies. Traditionally in our society, it was common to mark the first day of the year with a feast of both simple and rich foods, driven by the hope that the entire year would be equally prosperous.

As our interaction with the wider world increased, especially during college and university years, the colour and tone of Baishakh celebrations began to evolve. Wearing new panjabis, waking early, and enjoying a breakfast of panta-ilish (fermented rice and hilsa fish), bharta (mashed items), and bhaji (fried vegetables) became a desirable norm—something that still appeals to youth and others today. It made one feel deeply connected to Bangalee identity.