Suspending the polls won't boost confidence in the EC

These matters demand much more attention, particularly after the situation that arose during the EC's meeting on Saturday with the DCs and the SPs. At the meeting, election commissioner Md Anisur Rahman alleged that many DCs and SPs worked in accordance to the local MPs' directives. That is why no action was taken when the code of conduct was violated. Some DCs and SPs at the meeting raised hue and cry over his comments and Anisur Rahman couldn't continue with this statement (Jugantar, 11 October 2022).

The law enforcement may not have been able to take action against those who had filched the votes on the day of the election, but they are quite adroit in nabbing the leaders and activists of the opposition. Activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were not even spared when they went to hospital to treat their injuries after being assaulted by Chhatra League men.

On the day before BNP's rally in Chattogram on 12 October, the police went from house to house trying to detain the party men. A certain branch of the police recently issued directives for a list to be drawn up of BNP and anti-government persons in all districts. The law enforcement agencies are able to do all this, but they could not assist the EC in holding a free and fair election in Gaibandha. That means that either they did not heed the EC's words, or the EC hadn't approached them in this regard. Neither of these is positive for the EC.

I differ with those who ask how the EC will be able to conduct an election in 300 seats when it couldn't carry out an election in just one seat. They are probably asking the wrong question. It is not a matter of whether the EC will be able or not, it is whether they want to or not. Conducting an election does not mean opening polling centres like opening shops, with the EVMs procured at the expense of the people's money.

An election involves creating an environment conducive to elections, and winning the confidence of the people. This is not done just a day, a week or a month before the election. If the EC imagines that the rare measure they took regarding the Gaibandha election will instil people's confidence in them, then they have little perception of the public mind. Their action has given rise to many more questions. These questions are not just about this by-election, but also about the role of the election commission in the days ahead.

* Ali Riaz is a distinguished professor of politics and government at Illinois University in the US, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and president of the American Institute of Bangladesh Studies

* This column appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir