Freedom fighters are not a backward community, they are frontline soldiers

A law pertaining to the quota issue has not been enacted as yet. This is just being determined in accordance with the government policy. It is established in the legal arena that the court will not be able to interfere in government policy. And so the High Court ruling can be rendered void. Since there is no quota after the government changed this policy in 2018, the High Court's intervention regarding changing the policy was not within its jurisdiction.

Determining state policy is the sole jurisdiction of the executive. The court cannot determine policies on behalf of the state. It cannot interfere in what the government policy will be or will not be. If the government policy is contrary to the constitution or is arbitrary or unreasonable, then only can the court declare the government's policy unlawful. But the court cannot formulate government policies. It cannot even say what the government policy should be.

I am satisfied that the High Court's ruling has been cancelled. In providing complete justice, the Supreme Court made some observations in keeping with article 104. In providing complete justice, the existing 10 per cent quota for women has been snatched away. So the question is whether there has been complete justice for women.

Time will tell whether a new problem has been sparked off by offering this solution to the existing problem. The quota issue was not subjudice. No lawyer was asked to give their opinion in court regarding the matter. There was no debate on the issue. So the sudden snatching away of the 10 per cent quota shocked us all.

My respected senior said in surprise, the Supreme Court can come up with complete justice ruling only when there is any pending case. But after the Supreme Court had dismissed this, there was no appeal pending. So to whom did the Appellate Division give complete justice? There was no appeal pending before them.