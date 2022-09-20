The heading of this article borrowed. It's taken from the second chapter of 'Porathor Porotar Orthaniti', written by the recently demised Akbar Ali Khan and published around 20 years ago. The book was hugely appealing due to the simple manner in which it juxtaposed difficult economic theory with the stark picture of our harsh reality.

I cannot resist the temptation to quote a few sentences from the chapter, "It's a son-of-a-pig economy": "... it won't be easy to uproot corruption. These sons of pigs are not born overnight and so won't disappear overnight either. The first step in this lengthy process is to cut down the size of the government. The people will have to understand that if the government tries to do good for them within this present framework, they will not benefit. They will be harmed."