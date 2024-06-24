Why did the Police Service Association make this statement?

When anyone is in power or a position in Bangladesh, they are more or less safe even if they commit corruption. They may fall into trouble only when they lose their post or power. When Benazir Ahmed was in power, no one dared say anything against him. No question was raised about Asaduzzaman and his family either. If it becomes a norm to investigate details of wealth after retirement, they many embroiled in corruption will fall into trouble ahead. Did this fear spur on such a sharp reaction?

Asaduzzaman's incident surely struck fear in the hearts of a few officials. It is only natural that they will try to merge this with the image of the police.

Asaduzzaman Miah claimed that his property and assets and that of his family have been acquired through legitimate means. That makes the task of saving the police's reputation even easier. What is required now is credible and proper investigation. If it is proved that Miah and his family acquired this wealth through legal means, this will go in favour of the police's image.

When any police officer amasses an abnormal amount of wealth or faces allegations of corruption, this must be seen as that particular officer's problem. No force commits corruption, it is the individual that commits corruption. If an individual's corruption is seen in light of the force's image, this will go against the Bangladesh police force's policy of "zero tolerance" against corruption.