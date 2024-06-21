Police Service Association wants more caution in publishing reports on police

The Police Service Association went on to say that at one time the people of the country were gripped in fear because dominance of extreme communalism, militancy and terrorism. The southwest region of the country was the stronghold of extremists. Bangladesh police played a courageous role to free this region of terrorism. At the same time, with support of the people, the police have been able to control the rise of globally-instigated extreme terrorism in the country. The police force has been lauded globally for their role in uprooting terrorism. Bangladesh is recognised as a role model in dealing with terrorism.

The police do not simply uphold law and order. They have never hesitated to come forward and risk their lives to stand by the people during manmade or natural disasters, the release said. It said, during the pandemic, the police did not care about their own lives but became a humanitarian police force. During the pandemic, the police implemented the quarantine and lockdown restrictions, took ailing people to hospital and delivered drugs and food to people's homes. During the worst humanitarian crisis, people would abandon their family members' dead bodies, but the police would come forward to ensure burials or cremations. A total of 109 police members sacrificed their lives in the service of people during the Covid pandemic. Even then they did not falter in their service for the people and remained steadfast in their duty.