Awami League’s “Zero Performance” at Zero Point

When the party announces a programme, dedicated members feel obligated to follow it. Every party has loyal activists who risk their lives to carry out the party's orders. When ordinary members see the top leadership show ultimate dedication, it fuels their enthusiasm and drives them to act passionately.

However, when they notice that most top leaders are safeguarding themselves and staying at a safe distance while urging the "foot soldiers" to move forward without fear, they feel betrayed. If they see that leaders are asking them to fight for ideals they themselves do not uphold, they lose moral motivation. They no longer wish to risk their lives for such calls.

The Facebook announcement declared: “...We must unite against the crisis of democracy, misgovernance, and violation of basic rights... This is not just a gathering; this is our protest. A protest against the violation of people’s rights, against the rise of fundamentalist forces, and against the conspiracy disrupting the lives of ordinary people – a pledge to protect our freedom. Let Bangladesh roar with your strength, your voice through the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan. Join us on November 10th at Noor Hossain Square, Zero Point. Together, united, we will prove that democracy, rights, and freedom will never be defeated.”

They mentioned, “Let Bangladesh roar with your strength, your voice.” But whose strength? Whose voice? Is it the leaders’? Or the grassroots activists hiding for their lives?

It also stated, “We will prove democracy, rights, and freedom will never be defeated.”