Opinion
Awami League’s “Zero Performance” at Zero Point
Sheikh Hasina is in India. Her daughter Saima Wazed Putul is in India too. Her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy is in the US. Her sister Sheikh Rehana is either in India or the UK (her exact location is unclear). Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby is abroad as well (whereabouts unknown). Rehana's elder daughter British MP Tulip Siddiq, and younger daughter Azmina Siddiq, are in the UK.
Of the five sons of Sheikh Mujib’s younger brother, Sheikh Abu Naser, Sheikh Helal and Sheikh Jewel were members of parliament. Helal’s son, Sheikh Tonmoy also served in parliament for two terms. Both Helal and Tonmoy are currently in India. The rest of Helal’s brothers, Sheikh Jewel, Sheikh Sohel, Sheikh Rubel, and Sheikh Belal, are either in hiding within or outside the country.
Sheikh Hasina’s cousin, Sheikh Selim and his two sons, Sheikh Fazle Fahim and Sheikh Fazle Nayeem are also in hiding. Sheikh Selim’s brother Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni’s son, the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh left the country for Singapore two days before the government fell. His brother Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash is also abroad.
Sheikh Selim’s younger brother Sheikh Maruf is in Singapore and Selim’s brother-in-law, former Jubo League chairman Omar Faruq Chowdhury is in hiding as well. Hasina’s cousin Abul Hasanat Abdullah and his younger son are in India, while his other two sons, Sadek Abdullah and Abul Khair Abdullah have unknown whereabouts.
In summary, most of the Sheikh family members are abroad, safe, and doing well.
Once-powerful leaders of Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League, who used to dominate the streets and issue threats with “Khela Hobe” slogans, are mostly outside the country. They are safe and doing well.
After 5 August, these leaders have avoided appearing in public and have stayed silent on social media.
Meanwhile, grassroots leaders of Awami League, who controlled the streets for 15 years but couldn't escape the country after the government's fall, are now in deep trouble.
On one side, the police are searching for them due to various cases filed against them, and on the other side, they face attacks from victims they previously oppressed and from opposition parties like BNP and Jamaat.
In short, many grassroots leaders and activists of Awami League now have to stay in hiding. Revealing their affiliation with Awami League has become risky for them.
In this dire situation, Awami League called on people through their verified Facebook page to join them at Zero Point on 10 November to “restore democracy.”
When the party announces a programme, dedicated members feel obligated to follow it. Every party has loyal activists who risk their lives to carry out the party's orders. When ordinary members see the top leadership show ultimate dedication, it fuels their enthusiasm and drives them to act passionately.
However, when they notice that most top leaders are safeguarding themselves and staying at a safe distance while urging the "foot soldiers" to move forward without fear, they feel betrayed. If they see that leaders are asking them to fight for ideals they themselves do not uphold, they lose moral motivation. They no longer wish to risk their lives for such calls.
The Facebook announcement declared: “...We must unite against the crisis of democracy, misgovernance, and violation of basic rights... This is not just a gathering; this is our protest. A protest against the violation of people’s rights, against the rise of fundamentalist forces, and against the conspiracy disrupting the lives of ordinary people – a pledge to protect our freedom. Let Bangladesh roar with your strength, your voice through the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan. Join us on November 10th at Noor Hossain Square, Zero Point. Together, united, we will prove that democracy, rights, and freedom will never be defeated.”
They mentioned, “Let Bangladesh roar with your strength, your voice.” But whose strength? Whose voice? Is it the leaders’? Or the grassroots activists hiding for their lives?
It also stated, “We will prove democracy, rights, and freedom will never be defeated.”
Who does “we” refer to? Does it include Sheikh Hasina? Rehana? Joy? Putul? Bobby? Tulip? Helal? Jewel? Tonmoy? Sohel? Rubel? Belal? Selim? Fahim? Nayeem? Taposh? Parash? Maruf? Omar Faruq? Abul Hasanat Abdullah? Sadek Abdullah? Abul Khair Abdullah? Obaidul Quader? Hasan Mahmud? Arafat? Shamim Osman?
None of them are present. Neither Sheikh family members nor senior leaders, nor even mid-level or semi-prominent leaders are present. Yet, the party is making grand announcements.
Leaders of Awami League who are safely abroad have shown support through virtual means on social media, promoting messages and fake videos of “millions heading towards Dhaka.”
As expected, Zero Point saw Awami League’s “zero presence”. Even in districts outside the capital, where activists were instructed to take to the streets, there was little to no response.
Despite the call, only small groups of students and the public gathered at Zero Point from Saturday night. Awami League wanted their members to gather by 3:00 pm. on Sunday, but none were seen. Around 11:00 am., a few individuals chanting “Joy Bangla” were beaten by anti-Awami groups in front of the party’s office.
Awami League is a historic and large party with millions of members and supporters. But why aren’t they on the streets today? Is it just fear of being attacked by BNP and Jamaat? Is it just the fear of arrest by the police?
Certainly not. Such fears cannot keep devoted activists of any political party from taking to the streets.
Despite police shootings, we have seen student protestors advancing courageously. They kept advancing because they were morally driven. They felt a duty to act, seeing it as a way to clear their conscience.
This is why people like Abu Sayeed didn’t hesitate to face bullets with open arms.
Awami League’s top leaders, after amassing millions and engaging in corruption, have created a monstrous image among their followers.
Followers respected these leaders for personal gains, but they didn’t hold true admiration. They maintained control of the streets for the leaders' orders while committing various wrongdoings. This sense of guilt has ruined their willingness for sincere protest.
Without ideological motivation, they became demoralised. When they saw their leaders escaping, leaving them behind and urging them to unite and act from afar, they felt annoyed.
That morning, I asked an Awami League activist friend, “Are you going to Zero Point?”
He replied, “The generals fled and told us to jump in! I might be a soldier, but I’m not a fool.”
Hearing that, I understand that for Awami League to recover, their “generals” must earn the trust of their activists first.
To do so, the party must acknowledge its mistakes and wrongdoings, apologise, and face justice with courage.
This would help reduce public anger and release the activists from the burden of guilt. They would regain the courage to face the people.
Then, if the party calls for members to gather at Zero Point for an occasion like Noor Hossain Day, they would come, even if opposed or shot at.
* Sarfuddin Ahmed, Assistant Editor, Prothom Alo. He can be contacted at [email protected]
** The opinion, originally published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir