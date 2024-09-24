'The police cannot run in this way'

For a long time, this was perceived merely as public perception. However, last Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarwar Jahan of the Ramna Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police was overheard telling a senior officer on his mobile, "Sir, this force cannot be run like this. No one is following orders. The police cannot function like this." It left no doubt in anyone’s mind that the chain of command of police has broken down.



According to a report in Prothom Alo, Sarwar Jahan had ordered his subordinates to remove auditors protesting in front of the Audit Building at Kakrail, who were blocking the road. However, like Nawab Siraj-ud- Daula’s army standing before Robert Clive’s forces, Sarwar’s team of officers stood motionless.



The report states that the auditors were blocking the road, and despite repeated requests over a loudspeaker to clear the area, they refused. Sarwar then gave them a five-minute ultimatum. When they didn’t move, he instructed his officers to advance. However, apart from a handful of officers, no one else moved.



Even after repeated urgings from DC Sarwar, some constables and sub-inspectors openly told him, "Sir, we cannot go into action."



Sarwar asked, "Won’t you listen to me?" To which one officer replied, "We can’t, sir."



At that moment, many officers were overheard saying to each other that no matter what, they would not move forward. One sub-inspector was heard telling the constables, "No matter what the sir says, just stay quiet."



Frustrated, DC Sarwar then called a superior officer and said, "Sir, no one is listening. Despite my repeated orders, no one is moving forward."

