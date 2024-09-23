Appeasing political masters led to this predicament of the police

Prothom Alo :

A sort of unrest is visible in the police administration after power change hands on 5 August this year. While most members of the police force have resumed duties, many of them seem inactive. Why has this situation come about?

Mohammad Nurul Huda: The fact is that after the exit of the fascist government, the police administration broke down. That is why after the change of power, a large section of the police remained absent from their workplace. Such a situation arises when long-standing irregularities become the norm. The members of the law enforcement agency, that is the police, carry out their duties under the law. But the problems arise when they serve the interests of certain individuals and groups rather than work under the law.

During the rule of the last government, from the statements issued by the president and general secretary of the Police Association, it seemed that they were not employees of the republic, but protectors of party interests. Rather than displaying their professional efficiency to their political masters, many of them would highlight when and where they had been in Chhatra League. And the political leadership completely condoned this.

Another reason behind the inactivity of the police after power changed hands, is the attacks on various police stations. The government has taken steps to rebuild the police's morale, but this will take some time to be effective.