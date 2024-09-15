Bangladesh is amid a serious security threat

Prothom Alo :

We have seen many top criminals have been released from prison. Arms have been looted from police stations and other places. What sort of threat can these incidents pose to the country's law and order and internal security?

During the movement, quite a few convicts broke out of several prisons in the country. Many of them were top terrors, some even convicted on charges of terrorism. I have seen in the newspapers that several top criminals have been released on bail from prison over the past few days. This is a serious threat to internal security of the country. They will have the propensity to get involved in all sorts of anti-social and illegal activities once they leave jail.

A considerable amount of arms and ammunition have also been looted from various police stations and prisons.

According to the latest updates, 1,885 missing arms still remain unrecovered. A large amount of ammunition also has not been recovered. From the media we have also learnt that some specialised weapons, ammunition and other communication equipment used by the Special Security Force or SSF, have been looted too. No one but this specialised force uses such equipment. This heightens the internal security threats multiple times over.

Overall, we are faced with a serious security threat. It is imperative to adopt effective measures to recover the missing arms, ammunition and other equipment.