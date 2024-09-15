Bangladesh is amid a serious security threat

Prothom Alo :
After the student-people's uprising, the country was more or less bereft its police. Members of the police force had fled, abandoning the police stations and outposts. Things have improved. But the police are not back as they were. The police force is lacking both in morale and manpower. How serious is this in relation to the country's law and order situation and internal security?
After the student-people's uprising, the country entered a vacuum of law and order in absence of the police. Such a situation is certainly a matter of security concern for any society and country. But it is also important to realise that any country goes through a period of unrest, to an extent, in a post-revolution period. In that sense, it must be said that Bangladesh fared much better than most countries. This is especially true in the first three days after Sheikh Hasina fled from the country on 5 August, when there was not only no police but also no government in place.
Even in such circumstances it is possible to maintain peace and stability in the country by deploying other forces. It has been a month since the overthrow and while the situation has improved considerably, we still remain at a risk where law and order is concerned. We must try to emerge from this as early as possible.
As a force, the police to a great extent have lost the confidence of the people, given the manner in which they were politicised and also the brutality and armed assault they unleashed to suppress the student-people's movement. How can this force be restructured? Many members of the police had not joined work. How can this vacuum be speedily filled?
We are aware that it is not possible to run a state without the police. The police force therefore must be reconstituted. It must be restructured. A study must be carried out on the existing state of the police force. Based on this, reforms of the police force must be taken up. Firstly the police laws must be changed and updated. Also the police recruitment process must be made transparent and in keeping with the times. The police must be trained in such a matter that they are instilled with a sense of values. The rule of law must be established in running the force. As many of the police have fled and are not resuming duties, a shortfall in manpower has emerged. This vacuum must be filled as speedily as possible. If necessary, able soldiers who have retired from the army and other armed forces, as well as reservists, can be recruited to fill the deficit in the police force.
We have seen many top criminals have been released from prison. Arms have been looted from police stations and other places. What sort of threat can these incidents pose to the country's law and order and internal security?
During the movement, quite a few convicts broke out of several prisons in the country. Many of them were top terrors, some even convicted on charges of terrorism. I have seen in the newspapers that several top criminals have been released on bail from prison over the past few days. This is a serious threat to internal security of the country. They will have the propensity to get involved in all sorts of anti-social and illegal activities once they leave jail.
A considerable amount of arms and ammunition have also been looted from various police stations and prisons.
According to the latest updates, 1,885 missing arms still remain unrecovered. A large amount of ammunition also has not been recovered. From the media we have also learnt that some specialised weapons, ammunition and other communication equipment used by the Special Security Force or SSF, have been looted too. No one but this specialised force uses such equipment. This heightens the internal security threats multiple times over.
Overall, we are faced with a serious security threat. It is imperative to adopt effective measures to recover the missing arms, ammunition and other equipment.
Whether it is internal or external security threats, information and activities of the intelligence agencies is vital. During the past government, the intelligence agencies were used for party interests. In the present circumstances, how functional are the intelligence agencies and their activities? How do you see this situation in the perspective of national security?
In any country of the world, the intelligence agencies play a vital role in internal and external security. Based on the information collected, collated and analysed by the agencies, the government gets advanced information on any security threats and can take action to prevent these in time. NSI is one of the major intelligence agencies of Bangladesh. Many of the NSI personnel did not return to their workplace after the fall of the government. As a result, the capacity of this agency has fallen considerably.
Also, given their controversial role during the past government, the other intelligence agencies like DGFI and SB are also facing a stiff challenge in the new circumstances. Work has come to a sort of standstill in these institutions. Steps must be taken so that our intelligence agencies can resume work as soon as possible. It would be most unwise to allow any sort of deficiencies to linger on in these agencies.
Sheikh Hasina's government fell in the face of the student-people's uprising. The last government remained in power by means of three controversial and one-sided elections and India quite openly played a role in keeping it ensconced in power. It looks like India did not take the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government very well. What would you say about that?
After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, the policy India had followed over the past 16 years regarding Bangladesh was hit hard. In short, India's Bangladesh policy has failed. Under these circumstances, negative perceptions about Bangladesh have been generated in India, which is totally unjustified. The news media and social media in India are rife with disinformation about Bangladesh. Certain Indian politicians are also making negative remarks about Bangladesh.
We are neighbours and will always want friendly relations with our neighbours. That is why we can expect India to have a correct perception about the situation in Bangladesh. In these changed conditions, we will wait for Indian policy to be conducive towards the people of Bangladesh and the relationship between the two countries is rebuilt.
The statements and comments being made from the Indian side in particular are totally unacceptable. These do not bode well for relations between the two countries. This state of affairs must end as soon as possible
Recently the Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh referred to Bangladesh and talked about preparing for war. How do you view this?
At a recent high-level meeting, the Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh referred to Bangladesh in a comparison with the Russian-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war. He said that the Indian armed forces should be prepared for any untoward situation that may emerge from these circumstances. It is very surprising because in no way can Bangladesh be viewed on the same level as other conflicts in the world. Bangladesh is a peace-loving and stable country. There is no conflict here. The Indian defence minister's remarks about Bangladesh are entirely unwarranted. He made this remark at a high-level meeting and so we should seriously look into why such a statement was made. If necessary, diplomatic channels can be used to ask for an explanation to this statement. But overall, such a statement was not at all warranted.
In the prevailing changed circumstances, where do Bangladesh-India relations stand? Do you think Bangladesh or India should take any steps to normalise relations?
Bangladesh-India relations are going through strained times at the moment. The statements and comments being made from the Indian side in particular are totally unacceptable. These do not bode well for relations between the two countries. This state of affairs must end as soon as possible. It is necessary to maintain friendly and normal relations between the two countries. In the prevailing circumstances the best thing would be for India to send a special emissary to Dhaka and have detailed discussions with the Bangladesh government to jointly devise a way ahead. We must place stress on being able to maintain good neighbourly ties. But as Bangladeshis, we will keep in mind that Bangladesh's national interests and dignity must always be upheld.
The situation in Myanmar along the border with Bangladesh has deteriorated. The Arakan Army is about to gain control of the Rakhine state. How far is the new government being able to keep tabs on this situation? Do you think there is anything to be done?
The situation has deteriorated considerably in Myanmar as they are in the midst of a civil war. A radical change has taken place in the neighbouring state of Rakhine. Around 90 per cent of Rakhine is now under control of the Arakan Army. Other than the state capital Sittwe, all towns and villages in the state are more or less in Arakan Army's control.
We need to think afresh what Bangladesh's relations will be with Rakhine in the changed circumstances. Changes have also come about the state Chin, along our border. We need to analyse and decide whether we will establish direct ties with the new party or establishment in control in Rakhine and Chin. The border along Rakhine may become volatile at any time. We need to pay special attention to keeping our border secure.
Bangladesh is significantly lacking in an in-depth observation and understanding of the changed situation in Rakhine and Chin. And because of this, any sort of security threat may arise at any time. As soon as possible we need to assess the situation and determine the necessary measures to be taken, and proceed accordingly.
It is imperative under the circumstances for the government to appoint a national security advisor. If a national security advisor is appointed, then proper coordination and supervision of these issues can be carried out
Rohingya refugees are entering Bangladesh all over again. This is worsening the Rohingya refugee situation. What recommendations would you give the government to tackle this situation?
Bangladesh has long been facing the Rohingya refugee crisis. It does not seem that there is going to be a solution to the problem any time soon. If Rakhine goes fully into the hands of the Arakan Army, then perhaps direct communications can be taken up with them and discussion can be held anew about Rohingya repatriation. The alarming fact here is that over the past few months, 8000 more Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh. Many more are attempting to enter. We need to take measures to prevent any more Rohingya from entering Bangladesh.
The Rohingya refugee problem has now exceeded being a humanitarian problem and has become a security problem. They are posing as a threat to Bangladesh's internal security too. There are all sorts of illegal activities being carried out within the Rohingya camps. ARSA is recruiting Rohingyas from the camps and using the refugees as their fighters. Overall, the Rohingya crisis has turned into a complex security situation. This must be brought under control as soon as possible. There must be full control on the Rohingya refugees.
Bangladesh had treaties with many countries regarding terrorism, small arms, drug trafficking and other issues. Such matters require regular communication and exchange of information. These are important matters related to the security of the country. Has there been any hiccup in these processes in the present situation?
Bangladesh is signatory to many agreements and treaties with friendly states. It has agreements related to anti-terrorism, prevention of narcotics and small arms trafficking, and so on. A deficiency is noticed in coordination, leading to new security threats cropping up. Quite a few weaknesses are noticeable in the type of coordination, analysis and control that is required to fully ensure national security. It is imperative under the circumstances for the government to appoint a national security advisor. If a national security advisor is appointed, then proper coordination and supervision of these issues can be carried out.
Capacity and coordination are extremely important in the case of national security. It is also imperative to form a national security coordination institution under the national security advisor. If this is established, then it will be possible, alongside the conventional security issues, to tackle the new security challenges such as cyber security, terrorism, maritime security, climate security and such. All modern states of the world have formed such institutions long ago. We need to observe and study their experiences and create a framework suitable for Bangladesh.
