Politics of freedom and prosperity index

On 16 April, 2024, the Freedom and Prosperity Center of the Atlantic Council, dedicated to advancing ‘US leadership’ and emphasising the ‘central role of the Atlantic community’, released a country report titled ‘Freedom and Prosperity in Bangladesh’ in Dhaka. The report suggests that while Bangladesh experienced a decline in freedom, it witnessed progress in terms of prosperity. However, certain newspapers painted a gloomy picture, disseminating fake news.

From a methodological standpoint, the rationale behind selecting 1995 as the benchmark year for comparison remains unclear in the Bangladesh Country Report. The report fails to explain this choice, necessitating a reference to the ‘2024 Atlas: Freedom and Prosperity Around the World’ for clarification. This lack of clarity may lead to confusion among readers of the Bangladesh Country Report.

Before delving into the report’s details, a significant contradiction warrants attention. The Executive Summary suggests a correlation between freedom and prosperity, asserting that countries granting more freedoms witnessed increased prosperity from 1995 to 2022. However, the report presents conflicting data for Bangladesh.

In 2000, Bangladesh ranked 107 in prosperity and 116 in freedom, by the present, its prosperity rank improved to 99, while its freedom rank deteriorated to 141.