Reflections on India-Bangladesh relations

Our relationship with Bangladesh is long-standing and unique. We are linked by a shared history, a shared geography, in addition to a common language and culture. We both seek, and value, a relationship based on mutual trust and understanding, and mutual respect. There is broadly shared empathy between our people, much of which can be traced back to Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971. Regardless of how it may be characterized, it is a people-centric relationship. People and public opinion shape our relations more than we realize.

As a neighbour to whom we take a long-term view of our relations, our ties with Bangladesh derive strength from our belief that our peace, security, progress and prosperity are interlinked. And therefore, we strive to create common stakes in our mutual prosperity through a robust framework of multifaceted cooperation. Both of us are important stakeholders in the peace, security and development of Bay of Bengal. We also share a common biosphere and ecological environment, which makes our collaboration vital to address shared challenges such as environmental sustainability and climate change.

Because of its geographical location, emerging capacities, and growing regional and global ambitions, Bangladesh is not just a pillar of our “Neighbourhood First” policy, but sits at the intersection of most of India’s key foreign policy visions – such as the “Act East Policy”, the doctrine of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in Region), as well as our Indo-Pacific Vision.