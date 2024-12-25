Victory Day and the formation of a political party

The government so far has formed 13 commissions for reforms. I think all 13 are essential. But does that mean the election will be held after the recommendations of these 13 commissions are made effective? Can that be? Reforms are actually a continual process. Reforms have been in process since the start of this world. There is no scope to stop this at any point.

Over the past 15 years, democracy and the electoral process have been completely destroyed. It will not be possible to hold an election of proper standard and credible to all without reforming this. There seems to be certain misconception about this among some people. They view reforms and elections as contradictory. That is why perhaps they say first all the reforms have to be carried out and only then the election held. Or they say only the election parliament or government will carry out all the reforms. As if no one else has the capability to carry out reforms.

In his address to the nation, Muhammad Yunus made it clear that through they have formed 13 commissions and the commissions are working, he feels that the reforms pertaining to the constitution and the election are the most important. Reforms on these two matters must be carried out on the basis of consensus. How long will it take to establish this consensus to carry out the reforms on this basis and then to hold the election on the basis of the reformed constitution? Given our divided politics and society, it is hard to tell. Yunus has given a roadmap. Can this be called a roadmap? Since there are no given days or dates, some may be unwilling to term it so, and they need not. Given the clarity and direction in his speech, I have no qualms about calling it a roadmap. I was quite satisfied with the speech delivered by the chief advisor to the nation.