Is Prothom Alo being taught a lesson for its independent journalism?

Unfortunately, many viewers in our country, evenly divided by their political affiliations, were duped by the television channel's cunning manipulations and reacted emotionally without reading the original report. Do those who allege that the report contains a conspiracy to tarnish and denigrate the country's independence, actually believe our national sovereignty is so fragile that it will shatter if someone points out the existence of poverty and hunger in the country?

On 29 March, the South Asian Network of Economic Modelling (SANEM) published the findings of one of their surveys which stated that 32 per cent of the people in the country are being forced to suppress their hunger and go without a meal. Will this be termed as propaganda against the government in the election year? Do we not have the ability to review our own failures and take lessons from these? Or has the government lost confidence in itself to such an extent that it quakes in the fear of losing power the moment it hears criticism?

No news media is above accountability. They are accountable to readers, viewers and listeners each and every day. In that sense, politicians are lucky, they only have to face the voters once every five years. And when elections are reduced to a mere constitutional formality, the voters have no value at all. Everything is shackled in the chains of power. The huge protest over the past few days in support of Prothom Alo, against the case and also against the repression of the journalist, proves the staunch confidence the people have in the newspaper's objective and courageous journalism.