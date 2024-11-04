Bangladesh has arisen, victory for Bangladesh

Prothom Alo has faced adversity for more than just the past 16 years. For these 26 years, during all regimes, Prothom Alo has incurred the displeasure of the rulers and the powerful groups, has been subject to all sorts of repressive policies. Even now certain quarters are spreading propaganda against Prothom Alo. There are threats to shut down Prothom Alo. There are talks of groups laying siege to the office. Despite all such motivated machinations, we will continue ahead with our independent and objective journalism.

Actually, these present times are a serious test for independent and non-partisan journalism. Dear reader, we will not be deterred from our path of non-biased journalism.

There is only one thing about which we are extremely cautious. And that is to ensure we are never derailed from the truth. If we adhere to the basic pillars of journalism with integrity, competence and sincerity, then even powerful repressive forces are helpless before the truth. That is what we witnesses in July and August. They may make a lot of noise, but they cannot win. They eventually topple. That is the lesson of history.

Our independent and unbiased journalism will continue to the days ahead. We will publish the truth. We have on aim, and that is the victory of Bangladesh. We will play a role in leading Bangladesh to victory by publishing the truth.