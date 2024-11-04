Editor's note
Bangladesh has arisen, victory for Bangladesh
Prothom Alo's 26th anniversary is a day for us to hold our heads high and speak bravely once again, to commit ourselves to integrity and even better journalism in the days to come.
This morning is a new morning, the sun shines with the promise of an enlightened future. On this day last year we had said, "Bangladesh will not lose its way." Bangladesh didn't lose its way. We had pinned our hopes on the people of this country, on our indomitable students and youth. They have arisen. Bangladesh has arisen. Bangladesh dreams anew.
One year ago on this day we could not imagine speaking in such a free environment. But Prothom Alo has always spoken about the dream for freedom. It has continuously spoken of hope.
What an incredible rebellion, what an unimaginable uprising of students and the masses. The students were strident in protest, Rangpur's Abu Sayeed joined the demonstrations in remembrance of the 1969 martyr Dr Shamsuzzoha, and slogans rang out, "Our hearts are filled with unrest/ Let bullets come and pierce our chest." That valiant Abu Sayeed gave his life for the freedom of the people.
The young schoolboy Shahriar Khan Anas wrote to his mother, "Ma, I'm going to join in the processions. I just cannot stay away anymore." The boy went and joined the processions, a hero ready to sacrifice his life. He was shot dead. So many infants, children, youth were killed, so many women sacrificed their lives, so many people were martyred. These stories will be recorded in the pages of history, written in the tears of their beloved ones. Innumerable people lost their limbs, were left maimed for life. So many people were shot in the eyes, blinded forever. Never before was there such a massive rebellion, uprising in independent Bangladesh. So many tears, so much blood, so much resistance, and so much struggle, then finally the fall of autocracy.
If we adhere to the basic pillars of journalism with integrity, competence and sincerity, then even powerful repressive forces are helpless before the truth
Prothom Alo's journalists brought this momentous and incredible time to the people through news reports, analyses, photographs and videos in the newspapers, online, in the social media and videos.
On this day, Prothom Alo's 26th founding anniversary, we remember the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising with deep respect. We salute the injured warriors, we greet the young ones, the students and the millions of courageous people of Bangladesh.
2.
Dear readers, the adversity towards Prothom Alo during the past autocratic regime was clear to see. There were arrests, assaults, cases, threats, advertisements were blocked, readers were warned against subscribing the newspaper, there was no end to the underhand ways and means used against Prothom Alo. Cases were filed under the Digital Security Act. The prime minister at the time, speaking in parliament, had said, "Prothom Alo is Awami League's enemy, Prothom Alo is democracy's enemy, Prothom Alo is the enemy of the people." There was pressure, there were efforts to take over Prothom Alo by any means.
Today, on this 26th founding anniversary of Prothom Alo, is the opportunity for us in autocracy-free Bangladesh to raise our heads high and speak again with courage, to commit ourselves with integrity to even better journalism in the days to come. After waiting interminably, we want to start afresh in independence and non-partisan journalism. We want to tell the truth.
Prothom Alo has faced adversity for more than just the past 16 years. For these 26 years, during all regimes, Prothom Alo has incurred the displeasure of the rulers and the powerful groups, has been subject to all sorts of repressive policies. Even now certain quarters are spreading propaganda against Prothom Alo. There are threats to shut down Prothom Alo. There are talks of groups laying siege to the office. Despite all such motivated machinations, we will continue ahead with our independent and objective journalism.
Actually, these present times are a serious test for independent and non-partisan journalism. Dear reader, we will not be deterred from our path of non-biased journalism.
There is only one thing about which we are extremely cautious. And that is to ensure we are never derailed from the truth. If we adhere to the basic pillars of journalism with integrity, competence and sincerity, then even powerful repressive forces are helpless before the truth. That is what we witnesses in July and August. They may make a lot of noise, but they cannot win. They eventually topple. That is the lesson of history.
Our independent and unbiased journalism will continue to the days ahead. We will publish the truth. We have on aim, and that is the victory of Bangladesh. We will play a role in leading Bangladesh to victory by publishing the truth.
3.
The student-coordinators of the July-August student-people's uprising have said that when the internet had been shut down and no news was available, they would walk to the news stalls to buy the print newspapers. They would read Prothom Alo. Prothom Alo was alert and active about publishing the accurate news as fast as possible online, after due verifying and checking. All of Prothom Alo's journalists were part of this process.
But we have a long way to go. Prothom Alo will remain for many more years, for a long, long time to come. Our journey will not be an easy one. Bangladesh's path to democracy will not be a smooth one. We must be ever-alert. Those at the helm must be even more alert. And we at Prothom Alo will work with even more diligence and care.
Chief advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus has asked the news media to be critical, to point out any mistakes. That is exactly the duty of the media -- to point out the flaws of those in charge, the leaders, the authorities, to keep everyone alert.
World history shows that till date democracy is the most effective system. There is no alternative to democracy in order to take the country ahead. The only alternative to democracy is more democracy.
We want to advance forward with the hope and aspiration that our vigilant students and youth, our courageous people, will take the country forward on the path of democracy and freedom. The July-August mass uprising has ignited this hope within us anew.
That is why we say, Bangladesh has arisen. Our hopes have arisen. Our dreams have arisen. Bangladesh has arisen. Bangladesh will win.
* Matiur Rahman is the editor of Prothom Alo