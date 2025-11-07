Our readers' love is the greatest reward

Wherever we go, whether home or abroad, in Dhaka or Chattogram, Rajshahi or Jashore, someone or the other invariably comes forward. Maybe they are magistrates, a corporate officer, an NGO leader, or a university professor. They come and say, “I read Prothom Alo, and not only that, I was a member of the Bondhushava.” Some says, “I attended your GPA-5 reception ceremony.” From abroad, entrepreneurs or scientists who graduated from MIT come and say, “I used to take part in the Math Olympiad, and that is why I am where I am today.”

There are joyous moments and sad ones too. A BUET student had become a drug addict. His studies were in limbo and his life had turned upside down. His mother used to bring him to the Prothom Alo Trust’s anti-addiction counseling sessions. He recovered from addiction. He passed his exams and was able to build a good career. His mother came to us and said, “I pray for Prothom Alo. May Prothom Alo go to heaven.”