May 2025 be a year of hope after much despairs

On a different note, there is a persistent problem that is hardly spoken or heard of, which is an absence of a better nationwide childcare system - be it public or privately operated. Working parents, mostly the lactating mothers, must either walk through a dilemma what they must do with their babies or sometimes they even quit jobs to give time to babies. How irony it is. When we are striving to be a better nation in the world, at a same time we cannot ensure our new-born or 1-5 year children can have some caregiving while their parents, mostly mothers, are out of home for some obvious reasons. All negative aspects aside, a better day care services will obviously bring least relief to the working mothers who breastfeed their babies. Time has come to give much thought and efforts on it or else our babies will grow up amid much less care than they deserve. Do we really want our baby get any less than they deserve?

People are waiting to exercise their rights of franchise in the coming days, which had been snatched away from the people for one and a half decades. Young generations who never went to poll stations are eagerly waiting to cast ballots. An election is must but the question is when. Students ousted the past regime and now want some reforms happen fast. Political parties still maintain patience but they want it as soon as possible but with no hurry. Some reform followed by a free, fair, credible and inclusive election can be the beacon of hope for us in the coming days amid much despair that still persists.

So, we were in despair throughout 2024 except some few moments for delight like that of 5 August. To many, this might be an once-in-a-lifetime experience. To say, every ocean starts with a drop of water. So, we can hope these few delightful moments become the starter for those of us who wish 2025 become full of hope, a new time of transition and a new beginning of nation-building. Happy New Year!