South Asian experience in banning political parties

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) was also banned in 2009. This 21-year-old party was term as the main enemy of the state. This conflict starting during the Congress rule, was stepped up during the BJP rule. Since its establishment, nearly 5,500 of their members have been killed, including around 25 central leaders. Yet in many states, many of the activists remain active and influential.

There are similar examples in Pakistan. In Punjab, TLP, or Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was banned by the government in 2021. There were credible allegations against them, including the killing of police officers. Even before 2021, they were facing state repression. However, by 2022, the ban had to be lifted. Their growing local popularity made it untenable to keep them from operating openly.

In the most recent national election, they received 3 million votes, earning recognition as Pakistan’s fourth-largest political party. They received twice as many votes as the older Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami. Notably, Jamaat has also faced multiple bans in Pakistan, similar to the repeated restrictions they have experienced in Bangladesh. Many of their leaders have also been executed following war crimes trials related to the 1971 war.

Even without any official declaration of a ban, during the tenure of the previous government, no stone was left unturned to suppress Jamaat and its student wing. Many students were harassed and tortured on suspicion of being affiliated with Shibir. Yet, by 2024, the entire nation has witnessed that despite direct and indirect restrictions, the organisation has continued to grow. Everyone is aware of their role opposing Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971, and many allegations have been raised in this regard. But as a political party, they continued to advance. They could not be halted.

These contemporary examples of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh raise a very straightforward question: Why are groups like the RSS, TLP and others mentioned continuing to gain public support despite having an image of involvement in criminal offences? Why haven’t bans been able to stop these groups? Is there some psychological factor at play that prevents state-imposed bans from producing the expected outcomes in society?

Sociologists, in particular, are trained to systematically seek answers to such questions.