Opinion
Quantum computing revolution: Is Bangladesh preparing to seize the future?
In the realm of technological innovation, the emergence of quantum computing stands as a beacon of unprecedented potential. Much like the race to harness atomic energy during World War II, today's global powers are engaged in a race to unlock the full capabilities of quantum technology. At the forefront of this pursuit are the United States, Europe, and China, each vying for supremacy in a landscape defined by the principles of quantum mechanics.
Quantum computing, a field rooted in the enigmatic properties of quantum physics, represents a paradigm shift in computational power. Unlike classical computers that rely on binary bits, which can only exist in states of 0 or 1, quantum computers utilise quantum bits, or qubits. These qubits possess the remarkable ability of superposition, enabling them to exist in multiple states simultaneously. This fundamental distinction allows quantum computers to explore a vast array of possibilities in parallel, offering unprecedented speed and efficiency in problem-solving.
At the heart of the quantum revolution lies a series of key differentiators between traditional and quantum computing. Firstly, while classical computers operate on binary logic gates, quantum computers utilise quantum gates to manipulate qubits and exploit their quantum states. This unique approach to computation enables quantum algorithms, such as Shor's and Grover's algorithms, to solve certain problems exponentially faster than their classical counterparts.
Moreover, the phenomenon of quantum parallelism empowers quantum computers to explore multiple solutions simultaneously, making them particularly adept at solving optimisation problems and simulating complex quantum systems. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and the rise of quantum computing also presents a formidable challenge: the quantum threat.
The quantum threat looms large on the horizon, posing significant risks to cybersecurity and data protection. As quantum computers continue to advance, their ability to crack encryption algorithms could render many existing cryptographic methods obsolete. The potential ramifications are far-reaching, with sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and national security at stake. According to experts, the timeline for quantum computers to break public key cryptography is alarming, with forecasts suggesting it could occur within the next 15 years.
In response to this imminent threat, organisations must proactively prepare for the era of quantum computing. Initiatives such as NIST's development of quantum-safe encryption methods signal a concerted effort to stay ahead of the curve. Additionally, President Biden's endorsement of post-quantum cryptography underscores the urgency for government agencies to fortify their cybersecurity infrastructure.
Businesses and governments must act urgently to bridge the gap between perception and reality, ensuring that they are adequately equipped to navigate the complexities of the quantum age and safeguard against potential security risks
While the quantum threat poses significant challenges, it also presents opportunities for innovation and collaboration. By embracing quantum-safe encryption methods and cultivating agile cybersecurity practices, organisations can mitigate risks and safeguard sensitive data. Moreover, as quantum technology continues to mature, it holds the potential to revolutionise various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and defense. Countries like Bangladesh also can have a huge benefit out of it especially in agriculture and healthcare industries.
In the face of this rapidly evolving landscape, global investment in quantum computing has surged, with companies and governments alike recognising its transformative potential. From Fortune 500 corporations to emerging startups, stakeholders are racing to capitalise on the promise of quantum technology. However, amidst this frenzy of activity, it is essential not to overlook the ethical and legal implications of quantum computing.
In Bangladesh, efforts to address the quantum threat are underway, albeit in a scattered manner. However, compared to neighbouring countries like India and China, these efforts remain minimal. To effectively prepare for the quantum revolution, strong government initiatives are imperative.
Therefore, substantial investment in research and development, fostering partnerships with industry leaders, and prioritising cybersecurity initiatives are essential steps for governments to take. Additionally, universities should consider incorporating courses on quantum computing and cryptography into their curricula to ensure a skilled workforce capable of navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by quantum technology.
In conclusion, the quantum computing revolution presents both unprecedented opportunities and significant challenges. Businesses and governments must act urgently to bridge the gap between perception and reality, ensuring that they are adequately equipped to navigate the complexities of the quantum age and safeguard against potential security risks. The time to prepare for the quantum future is now.
* Dr. Ashim Chakraborty, senior lecturer and researcher in AI and computing at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, UK