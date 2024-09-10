Quantum computing revolution: Is Bangladesh preparing to seize the future?

In the realm of technological innovation, the emergence of quantum computing stands as a beacon of unprecedented potential. Much like the race to harness atomic energy during World War II, today's global powers are engaged in a race to unlock the full capabilities of quantum technology. At the forefront of this pursuit are the United States, Europe, and China, each vying for supremacy in a landscape defined by the principles of quantum mechanics.

Quantum computing, a field rooted in the enigmatic properties of quantum physics, represents a paradigm shift in computational power. Unlike classical computers that rely on binary bits, which can only exist in states of 0 or 1, quantum computers utilise quantum bits, or qubits. These qubits possess the remarkable ability of superposition, enabling them to exist in multiple states simultaneously. This fundamental distinction allows quantum computers to explore a vast array of possibilities in parallel, offering unprecedented speed and efficiency in problem-solving.