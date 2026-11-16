Opinion
Where is the state in Khulna, actually?
The days of studying in Khulna are still vividly memorable to me. The bustling daylong crowds and shouts in the alleys of the big market, the gatherings at New Market, the overflowing crowds in the stadium to watch the football league in the afternoon, and the movie posters at Picture Palace.
The sirens of the mills in Khalishpur-Daulatpur, the whistles of the trains and steamers. People from various parts of the country who came searching for work made this city their own. Khulna was a vibrant and flourishing industrial city. In terms of livability, Khulna ranked high.
Yet, the administrator of the city now says that if the situation doesn't change, people will no longer stay in this city. In response to a journalist's question on 9 November, the administrator of Khulna City Corporation, Nazrul Islam Manju, stated that five or six groups are quietly extorting millions, businessmen are leaving the city, and Khulna is turning into a dark city.
He has appealed to the Prime Minister to send the Home Minister and IGP to Khulna. When a senior leader of the ruling party, who is himself the chief executive of the city, has to attract the attention of the government head through the media, the issue moves beyond a mere law and order problem. The question arises: how present is the state actually in Khulna?
German sociologist Max Weber defined the state as an entity claiming the monopoly on the legitimate use of physical force. In Khulna, that monopoly has been shared with several armed groups. It can no longer be said that the state of Bangladesh is effectively operational in Khulna!
Khulna is no stranger to terrorism. In the eighties and nineties, Ershad Shikdar established a reign of terror around ports, rivers, and land. In the early 2000s, the city trembled from the killings, bombings, and arson by extremist groups. The murders of journalists Manik Saha and Humayun Kabir Balu in 2004 symbolise that era. But the period following August 2024 is different and possibly the most terrifying. Never before has the ordinary individual's life been so endangered. Manju himself said the current killings have surpassed even those of the extremists' era.
Recent crime statistics support this claim. Citing information from Khulna Metropolitan Police, Prothom Alo reported that there were 15 murder cases in 2021, 17 in 2023; 29 in 2024, and 34 in 2025. By October 23 of this year alone, there have already been 34 more. City and district combined, 71 people have been murdered in this period, averaging a murder every four days. The police have listed 181 terrorists and 69 extortionists; nine groups have divided the city into zones.
Detective police estimate that there are at least 300 illegal firearms circulating in the city. In June, a metal market in Shekhpara was closed due to non-payment of extortion; even hospitals and clinics are now targets. These groups promote themselves on Facebook, distributing aid during Eid. In essence, they present themselves not only as criminals but as an alternative authority.
What is the police doing? After a special joint operation began in early June, over four hundred people were arrested in eight days, with some weapons recovered. Yet the killings have not stopped. Even during the operations, people have been shot dead in broad daylight. Arrests increase, but the godfathers remain untouchable; those on the list are released on bail and return to the field. The Police Commissioner himself admitted that many complaints never reach the police stations. How could they? People don't know into whose hands the information given to the police will eventually end up. Old vehicles, inadequate manpower, weak intelligence capabilities, and shattered morale after the upheaval: these structural weaknesses of the Bangladesh Police are glaringly evident in Khulna.
I still believe the bustle of the big market and the crowd in the stadium gallery will return. The only question is: will the state return to its full capacity in Khulna, or will we leave the city in the hands of violent entrepreneurs?
However, explaining this with logistics weaknesses alone isn’t sufficient. Our experience suggests that police success in this country depends on the political will of those in power. Prothom Alo's investigation revealed that members of a notorious group have secured positions in the ward committee of the ruling party's affiliated organisation in Khulna. The party claims to have expelled 355 people, but expulsion and withdrawal of support are not the same. When police personnel know who is backing which criminal, their weapons become burdensome.
This is the political economy crisis of Khulna. In 2002, the newsprint mill closed, in 2013, the hardboard mill, and in July 2020, nine state-run jute mills in the region shut down; just the jute mills alone employed nearly 25, 000 permanent and 10,000 temporary workers who lost their jobs. Over a decade, the population of Khalishpur industrial zone decreased by more than 30,000. Where a wage-based economy retreats, extortion-based economies fill the void: ports, shrimp enclosures, railway land, contracting, transport, and drugs. The children of factory workers then become the subsidised soldiers of ''big brothers".
Sociologist Vadim Volkov described these as ''violent entrepreneurs'' in post-Soviet Russia, selling security in the absence of the state. Khulna today is a South Asian version of that market.
The irony of timing is noteworthy. After the opening of the Padma Bridge, signs of revival were evident in Khulna, which had been in a prolonged recession. The distance with Dhaka was reduced, and people started returning to the city. Eight out of the closed jute mills reopened under private leases, and initiatives to restore the newsprint mill were also discussed. But if the first letter to investors is demanding extortion from terrorists, why would they come to Khulna? If businesses pack up, employment will decrease, and unemployed youth will enlist with some group again. At the end of this vicious cycle, the city will remain in the hands of only the terrorist groups and thugs.
Still, the time has not come to write off Khulna. Ershad Shikdar was executed. The extremism was curbed.
But this time, the solution must be sustainable and within the framework of the law. There are three conditions. First, the government must declare Khulna a national priority, provide the KMP with manpower, transportation, and technology, and conduct a blanket combing operation against the godfathers.
Second, the ruling party must prove that the expulsions aren't just on paper and that the strings of patronage have truly been cut. Third, civil society, business organisations, and neighborhood people must support the police. The police must instill confidence among ordinary citizens that the safety of informants will be ensured. The police alone can't succeed against such pervasive terrorism. Success is possible when the administration, politics, and citizens stand together.
I still believe the bustle of the big market and the crowd in the stadium gallery will return. The only question is: will the state return to its full capacity in Khulna, or will we leave the city in the hands of violent entrepreneurs?
#Kazi Maruful Islam is a professor at Dhaka University.
*The views expressed here are the author's own.
#This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.