Where is the state in Khulna, actually?

The days of studying in Khulna are still vividly memorable to me. The bustling daylong crowds and shouts in the alleys of the big market, the gatherings at New Market, the overflowing crowds in the stadium to watch the football league in the afternoon, and the movie posters at Picture Palace.

The sirens of the mills in Khalishpur-Daulatpur, the whistles of the trains and steamers. People from various parts of the country who came searching for work made this city their own. Khulna was a vibrant and flourishing industrial city. In terms of livability, Khulna ranked high.

Yet, the administrator of the city now says that if the situation doesn't change, people will no longer stay in this city. In response to a journalist's question on 9 November, the administrator of Khulna City Corporation, Nazrul Islam Manju, stated that five or six groups are quietly extorting millions, businessmen are leaving the city, and Khulna is turning into a dark city.

He has appealed to the Prime Minister to send the Home Minister and IGP to Khulna. When a senior leader of the ruling party, who is himself the chief executive of the city, has to attract the attention of the government head through the media, the issue moves beyond a mere law and order problem. The question arises: how present is the state actually in Khulna?