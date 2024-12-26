How Hasina’s kleptocracy destroyed good governance and the economy

Toppled from power in a mass uprising on 5 August this year, autocrat Sheikh Hasina fled to India. On 29 August, chief advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus announced that a committee headed by Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya would be formed to prepare a white paper on the economy.

The committee was given the task of looking into the state of the country's economy over the past 15 years of autocracy and to hand over a white paper in this regard to the government within three months.

On 1 December the committee handed in a draft of its white paper to Muhammad Yunus. The white paper was titled 'Dissection of a Development Narrative'. The draft report of around 396 pages consisted of 24 chapters in total. Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya claimed that the economy system during Sheikh Hasina's rule transformed from crony capitalism to kleptocracy.