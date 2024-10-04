Is a ‘political mind’ functioning in the government?

The path taken to topple an autocratic government, that had clung to power for 15 years, was horrific and bloody. After Sheikh Hasina fled, the country was virtually without government for three days. Post-uprising, chaos and violence spread across the country. There were no police anywhere. And the administration was manned with the partisan cadres of the fallen government. It was under such circumstances that this government had to take over responsibility. They took the responsibility of a tough task at a tough time.

After the formation of the government, efforts have been made to bring the chaos under control. However, it has not been possible to bring the law enforcement agencies back in full force. Taking advantage of the situation, various groups sprouted up to fulfill their respective interests and that trend is still on.

The students and the people shed their blood to topple the autocratic government. This student-people force comprising various views and ideologies, carry the aspirations and expectations of their political parties and groups. Naturally these wants are diverse and contradictory. It is not an easy task to keep such a situation under control and maintain balance.

As I said earlier, the government has taken on a tough task and a tough liability. It requires a firm and united stand. And that is where the government appears to have certain weaknesses and disorganisation. Confusion and lack of coordination are visible in taking decisions and taking stands. And grabbing this chance, all sorts of incidents have been perpetrated, creating concern and unease among the people.