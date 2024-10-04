Opinion
Is a ‘political mind’ functioning in the government?
This government is not a "political" government in the normal sense of the word. But it was political turmoil that brought this government to the helm. The movement against autocracy, the student-people's uprising or the fall of the government, all these are political acts.
Then again, after taking over power, the government is basically having to tackle political issues. It is having to block conspiracies for the fallen power to return, it has to fulfill the public expectations generated by the movement, it has to retain the trust of the various anti-autocratic political, social, religious forces and groups, and also take up initiative for various reforms. These are all political exercises.
Carrying out so many "political" responsibilities is perhaps the biggest challenge of the "non-political" interim government. However, the area of this interim government's political power is large. The successful student-people's uprising removed an autocratic government and placed this government at the helm. In that sense, this government is a government of the people's will. All political parties have accepted this will of the people and voiced their trust and support in the government.
On an international level too, this government has managed to garner all sorts of support. In particular, while attending the United Nations General Assembly, the head of government Dr. Yunus make the stand of the global community towards his government quite clear. Pledges of ample economic assistance and cooperation were also received. All this is indicative of the government's firm foundation. Even India, which could not accept the change in Bangladesh, apparently seems to be heading towards normalising relations in the days to come.
The path taken to topple an autocratic government, that had clung to power for 15 years, was horrific and bloody. After Sheikh Hasina fled, the country was virtually without government for three days. Post-uprising, chaos and violence spread across the country. There were no police anywhere. And the administration was manned with the partisan cadres of the fallen government. It was under such circumstances that this government had to take over responsibility. They took the responsibility of a tough task at a tough time.
After the formation of the government, efforts have been made to bring the chaos under control. However, it has not been possible to bring the law enforcement agencies back in full force. Taking advantage of the situation, various groups sprouted up to fulfill their respective interests and that trend is still on.
The students and the people shed their blood to topple the autocratic government. This student-people force comprising various views and ideologies, carry the aspirations and expectations of their political parties and groups. Naturally these wants are diverse and contradictory. It is not an easy task to keep such a situation under control and maintain balance.
As I said earlier, the government has taken on a tough task and a tough liability. It requires a firm and united stand. And that is where the government appears to have certain weaknesses and disorganisation. Confusion and lack of coordination are visible in taking decisions and taking stands. And grabbing this chance, all sorts of incidents have been perpetrated, creating concern and unease among the people.
The government formed on the basis of the people's will, needs to use the strength of the people and to take up a strong stance. That is where their cracks are showing. There has been backtracking on decisions, and this is being viewed as a weakness of the government. The danger is if there is a general sense that the government is weak or scared, then vested interest quarters will leap at the chance. It wasn't possible to deal with many things in the post-uprising disorder. But even after things have improved, the government is unable to take up a firm stance in many instances.
The first weakness of the government appeared with the decision not to take the remaining HSC exams. A number of students had entered the secretariat and demand that the exams be cancelled. The exams were cancelled immediately. It was the same regarding the commission for the review and revision of textbooks. A certain quarter objected to two of the members in the committee and the entire committee was dissolved! These incidents indicate the government's weakness.
There needs to be an understanding of what strategies to undertake when facing demands or pressure, also of the consequences to be faced is succumbing to unjust demands. The other day we saw students laying siege to the office of the vice chancellor demanding that they are given "auto-pass" in the National University degree (2019-2020) exams, instead of actually taking the exams.
Then there is the destruction of the mazars, dargas and khankas (various shrines). The government is not being able to stop this. The matter should not just be seen as a lack of ability to maintain law and order. The government is not being able to exert its strong political stance. And a certain quarter is using this chance to perpetrate their misdeeds.
Government advisors speak on various issues. In some instances it is seen that the spirit of one does not match with that of another. It is clear that the advisors are speaking from their own stances, as the government's political stance is not clear. It is only natural for questions to pop up about the sudden decisions taken or later being undone. Are these the government's overall decisions or do the advisors take their own decisions?
The people have a lot of expectations from the government. Some of the expectations are clear and specific. They do not want to revert to the politics of yore. They want assurance that no government in the future can turn autocratic. They want to vote, they do not want rigged elections. They do not want corruption, looting and money laundering in the name of politics. They want good governance. They do not want party cadres in the administration. They want justice, not politicisation of the judiciary. They want the present government to carry of the reforms required for all this. The government has taken up initiative to this end.
This interim government is having to do more political work than a political government. The government has an evident lack of a 'political mind' to carry out these political tasks. If they applied their 'political mind', then perhaps it would be easier for the government to deal with the problems that they are now floundering under. When taking decisions, they could use their political sensitivity and assessment of possible consequences. Then the government would have no dilemma in taking decisions, would not have to cancel decisions once taken.
Outside the routine work of running the government, this government will also have to take up work on reforms as desired by the people. Most importantly, all this must be done in the shortest time possible. Yet the size of this government is much smaller than that of a political government. But do we see the efficiency and dynamism required of a small government to do so much work?
A government must take a lot of pressure, must be able to take a lot of pressure. This government has a lot of rights activists who are quite habituated to applying pressure. But how far can they take pressure? Perhaps there is need to consider an expansion of the government. Efficient, hard-working and political-minded people must be added.
There is a saying that too much words and work invite trouble. This government will have to do a lot of extra work, but not invite trouble. But there is no problem in talking less. It is better if the advisors do not speak without being clear about the political stand of the government on any particular matter.
* AKM Zakaria is deputy editor of Prothom Alo and can be reached at [email protected]
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir