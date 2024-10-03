Interim govt: Giving in to pressure and a glut of disinformation

Certain persons have alleged that leaders of Jamaat-affiliated Chhatra Shibir leaders had concealed their identities and were with Chhatra League. Later they took up leadership roles in the anti-discrimination student's movement. Are these allegations motivated too? Can it be said with conviction that this is not a part of a design to divert attention away from the reforms pertaining to politics and various institutions of the state? For long Awami League leaders had been saying that Jamaat and Shibir activists had infiltrated their ranks, but no one believed them. Awami League would concoct such excuses in order to shirk responsibility of the misdeeds of their leaders and activists.

After the fall and fleeing of autocrat Sheikh Hasina, when there were instances of the minority community being attacked in various places, whether for their involvement with Awami League, personal vendetta or religious hatred, the political parties speedily took a stand against this. Even so, certain communal groups have been carried out crimes such as spreading religious hatred and attacking mazars (shrines). These groups carry out their misdeeds, taking advantage of the fact that the police and law enforcement agencies have lost their confidence and their work has slumped, having been accessories of the autocrat regimes criminal activities.

It is more or less common knowledge that our large neighbour India was shocked and taken aback by the falling of the autocratic regime in face of the mass uprising. Just as this is true of the Indian government, it is equally true of most of the politicians and intellectuals there too. They would consider Sheikh Hasina as the sole bastion of non-communal politics in Bangladesh. They now view the changing of power in Bangladesh as nothing but the rise of pro-Islamic forces.

Their misconception is not limited to their borders, but their media is spewing out a continuous stream of disinformation and propaganda. This propaganda reached up to as far as New York last week. They are spending money on an electronic billboard in Times Square to display their misinformation. But it must also be acknowledged that the investigations carried out by BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, Voice of America and other international media have exposed such misinformation and extreme exaggerations, which has been of significant assistance to the government.

While the government and the political parties have pledged to investigate the incidents of assault upon the minorities, the smear campaign against the interim government has not stopped. It may be recalled that Awami League does not have a clean record at all regarding attacks on the minorities over the past 15 years of their rule.