Why we beg: Cultural dependence and beneficiaries

I started my first job at the UNESCO Cultural Heritage Division after completing my master's. My aim was to work on the Sundarbans World Heritage project. However, since I was working as a programme officer in the cultural division, I had to oversee other cultural heritage-related projects. You may be surprised to know that UNESCO is the only organisation within the United Nations where scientific research on culture is conducted. However, it is unfortunate that culture is the most underfunded agenda!

Those of us who grew up in Bangladesh typically view culture with visual arts, music, literature, and so on. However, the most important aspect is intangible cultural heritage (ICH). In communities like ours, which are rich in both natural and cultural resources, this intangible cultural heritage is at the core. According to UNESCO's definition, this heritage includes practices, presentations, expressions, knowledge, and skills that are essential for community-based empowerment.

In my long career and research life, I have worked extensively on community empowerment and the distribution of benefits. I have often wondered why, despite having so many natural resources, we still beg for help. Every time I go abroad for a conference or seminar, I have to begin by saying that we are a 'beggar' country! Honestly, at that moment, I don't feel like attending the seminar anymore.