Interim government and its perspectives of history

On the other hands, no one questioned the cancellation of at least four other days observed on party and family considerations. No one will question this action. But it is hardly prudent to bracket 7 March and 4 November with these other days. The Supreme Court has been used as an excuse regarding 15 August. But the government must also remember that the Awami League government also used the excuse of this Supreme Court to cancel the caretaker government system.

Advisor for information and broadcasting Nahid Islam, justifying the cancellation of these national days, said Awami League forcefully made its party days into national days. While admitting the significance of the 7 March speech, he also said that this was nothing to be commemorated as a national day. He said, "We are not obliterating 7 March from history. We are not obliterating the importance of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from history. Whatever is a part of history will remain, history will be rewritten objectively from a new perspective. But commemorating these days is a political matter. The government of the mass uprising cannot allow that sort of politics to continue."

However, surely Nahid Islam will not deny that excerpts from the 7 March speech were used in the graffiti sprawled on the walls during the movement against discrimination.

When asked whether this government recognised Bangabandhu as the father of the nation, Nahid Islam replied, "Certainly not." He said, "The history of struggle in this land is not just of one person. It includes the contributions of many. Our history did not start in just 1952. We have a long history of struggle. There is the people's struggle against the British, the 1947 struggle, the 1971 struggle, the 1990 struggle and the struggle of 2024."

Naming Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Abul Hashem, Jogen Mandal, Maulana Hamid Khan Bhasani and others, Nahid Islam said, "To me there is not just one father of the nation. There are several founding fathers whose contributions gave us this land, this state and independence. We do not want to restrict this to one party, one individual."